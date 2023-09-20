Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,353 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 2.53% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $25,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

