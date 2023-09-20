Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,163 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.42% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $24,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 59,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,852,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 136.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 39,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 45.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.