Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $262,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $98.02 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

