The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.
Williams Companies Stock Performance
Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.11%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Williams Companies
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Flee to Healthcare Stocks if Recession Rears its Head?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Disney Denies Rumors of TV Sale, After Stock Jumps on News
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Tasty Dividend Stocks With Value and Above-Average Yields
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.