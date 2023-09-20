Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.14% of EMCOR Group worth $12,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $1,534,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $685,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 2,435 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $450,499.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,763,375.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.4 %

EME opened at $216.47 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.85 and a 12 month high of $227.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.00.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 4.13%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.