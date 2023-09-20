General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Lifted by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.3% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $116.21 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.20 and its 200-day moving average is $104.48. The stock has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.