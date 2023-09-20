The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $204.50 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.09 and a 200-day moving average of $212.98.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

