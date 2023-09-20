Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $13.21 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $13,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,131.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,235.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,349.84. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

