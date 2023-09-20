Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $12,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,145,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,457,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,301 shares of company stock worth $5,984,168. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

NYSE FND opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.09. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $116.03. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.96.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FND. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FND

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.