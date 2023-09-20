Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,497 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises about 0.9% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 35.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 40,941 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its holdings in Fortinet by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 363,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after buying an additional 78,067 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Fortinet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 4,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,688 shares of company stock worth $3,893,652. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

