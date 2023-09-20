Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Owens Corning accounts for 0.8% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 245.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Benchmark lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC opened at $137.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.56. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $74.22 and a 52-week high of $147.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.74%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

