Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Advanced Drainage Systems makes up about 0.7% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $117.60 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $136.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.29%.

In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $18,732,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,317,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,548,007.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $18,732,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,317,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,548,007.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total transaction of $305,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at $752,085.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 565,774 shares of company stock worth $71,489,961 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

