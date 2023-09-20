Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Sells 428 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,348 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Tapestry accounts for 0.7% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Tapestry by 196.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Edward Jones lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. OTR Global downgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR stock opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.