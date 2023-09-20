Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Bought by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after buying an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,877,000 after acquiring an additional 71,574 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,167,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,134,000 after acquiring an additional 218,864 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.82 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,459,345.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,217,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,866,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

