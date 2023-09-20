DA Davidson Trims 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Target Price to $7.50

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at DA Davidson from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $424.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In related news, President Thomas G. Hartnett bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 280,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,227.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Thomas G. Hartnett bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 280,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,227.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Shea purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,758.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after acquiring an additional 155,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

