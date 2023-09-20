Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $243.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $241.00 to $243.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STZ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.62.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $259.98 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.19 and its 200 day moving average is $242.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of -142.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.