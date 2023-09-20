Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 13,819 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $29,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,521,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $105.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.45 and its 200 day moving average is $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $107.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

