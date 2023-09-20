Aprio Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 259,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,067,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 71,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 18,737 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ESGU opened at $97.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.62. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.