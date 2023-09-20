iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,548 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $29,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,473 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,383 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,345,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,311,000 after acquiring an additional 751,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.41. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.68.

