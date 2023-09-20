Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 15,241 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,241 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.93% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $31,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS GCOW opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

