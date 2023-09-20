Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $22.32 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 64,496 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,858,347,000 after buying an additional 1,447,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,696,916,000 after purchasing an additional 512,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

