Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.
Fleetwood Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FLEW opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average of $55.62. Fleetwood Bank has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $69.50.
About Fleetwood Bank
