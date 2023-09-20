abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 787.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,480 shares during the period. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

