Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $5.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 33.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 39,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. 57.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

