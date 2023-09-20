Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $2.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Etsy Gets an Upgrade and $100 Target…Is the Bottom Finally In?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Flee to Healthcare Stocks if Recession Rears its Head?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Disney Denies Rumors of TV Sale, After Stock Jumps on News
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.