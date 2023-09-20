Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

