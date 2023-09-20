ZClassic (ZCL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $92.22

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $464,401.49 and $92.22 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00095787 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00046650 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00027859 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

