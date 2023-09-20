Compound Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $39.33 or 0.00145532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $307.89 million and $25.76 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00049869 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00023962 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00027146 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003639 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,827,398 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,827,250.82685349 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.58272421 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 408 active market(s) with $42,333,384.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

