Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Reaches $281.33 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $281.33 million and $11.83 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,624.44 or 0.06010173 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00033456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00026893 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00011025 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04301907 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $12,858,513.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

