Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $2.98

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $14.83 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $2.98 or 0.00011025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00033456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00026893 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 506,130,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 444,885,859 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

