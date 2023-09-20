Smart Share Global (EM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Thursday, September 21st.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142.83 million for the quarter. Smart Share Global had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.57%.

Shares of EM stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. Smart Share Global has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Share Global stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Smart Share Global Limited ( NYSE:EM Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 444,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.17% of Smart Share Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

