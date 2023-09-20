Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 273.30% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%.

Red Cat Stock Up 7.3 %

Red Cat stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.53. Red Cat has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCAT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Red Cat by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Red Cat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

