Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Raised to $36.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.13.

Shares of OHI opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

