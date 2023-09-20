Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Position Increased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,130,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 1.94% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $60,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $57.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.