Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 4,664 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $13,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,587 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,102,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,181,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,222,000 after purchasing an additional 177,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $42.23.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.