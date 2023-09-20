Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 311 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $16,798,050,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $237.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.82. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $180.27 and a one year high of $264.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

