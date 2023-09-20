iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,794,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,628 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises 1.9% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $82,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.10. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

