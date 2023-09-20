Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.26% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,878,000 after buying an additional 122,138 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,518,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,191,000 after acquiring an additional 70,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after buying an additional 198,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,855,000 after purchasing an additional 91,748 shares during the period.

ABG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

ABG stock opened at $224.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.65. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.88 and a 52 week high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.24 by $0.71. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

