Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,889,000 after buying an additional 3,325,555 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 998.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 115,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 105,309 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 196,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

