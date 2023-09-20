Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,114 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,565 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $460.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $448.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.44. The company has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $471.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.