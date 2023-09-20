Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $36.66 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 569,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,716 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 525,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 413,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 48,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day moving average is $71.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

