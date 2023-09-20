Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,552,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,863 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 6.78% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $37,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

FLGB opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $559.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.87.

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

