Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.15% of Darden Restaurants worth $29,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 74.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $149.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $173.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.22.

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,363,023.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $3,948,668.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,163,110.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

