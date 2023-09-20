Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $17.41 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2,882.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,765,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $574.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $517.63 and its 200-day moving average is $442.89. The company has a market cap of $545.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,116,735,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 976,153 shares of company stock worth $21,080,192,113 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

