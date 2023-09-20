Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 7,342 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.15% of Saia worth $13,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 524.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at about $719,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at about $557,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 127.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 73,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Saia by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Insider Activity at Saia

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $2,978,826.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,367.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,000.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $2,978,826.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,965 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,367.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,713 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Saia from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Saia from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Saia from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SAIA

Saia Trading Down 1.5 %

Saia stock opened at $393.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.31 and a fifty-two week high of $443.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $412.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.56.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.