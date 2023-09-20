Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Pool were worth $15,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Pool by 126.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $347.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.79 and a 200-day moving average of $351.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.16%.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

