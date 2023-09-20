Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 253 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $14,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total value of $3,240,988.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WST. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $392.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.75. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

