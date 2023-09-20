Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.59.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $293.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.28. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $200.80 and a twelve month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.