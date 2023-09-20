Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,795 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 1.06% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $14,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 219.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of FNCL opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $52.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

