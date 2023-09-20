Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 390 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.36% of Qualys worth $17,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Qualys by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 626,998 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its position in Qualys by 2,828.6% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 205,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,102,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,892,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Qualys by 52.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 97,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 210.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 143,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 97,047 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS stock opened at $151.26 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $157.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 22.98%. On average, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.41.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total transaction of $209,638.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,606.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $650,149.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,140 shares in the company, valued at $21,191,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total value of $209,638.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,606.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,965 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,283. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

