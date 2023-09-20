CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its holdings in CME Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in CME Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $206.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $209.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

